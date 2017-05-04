Emergency crews respond to school bus rollover in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving a school bus that rolled over in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas NBC affiliate KSNV is reporting that the school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Live pictures from a news helicopter showed the school bus on its side. It appeared to have crashed through a metal fence on the side of the road. Numerous fire engines and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Middle school students were on the school bus. KSNV reported that an undetermined number of students were transported to area hospitals.

Police described the accident as fatal, but did not release details.

