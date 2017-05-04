Driver’s ed lessons to teach some Tampa students about electric cars

By Published:
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As electric cars rise in popularity, the state of Florida is jumping on the EV bandwagon by giving drivers ed students the unique opportunity to use electric vehicles while learning how to drive.

The Florida Public Service Commission is teaming up with Tampa Electric Company’s (TECO) new electric energy program to teach high school students about electric cars and their capabilities, both inside the classroom and behind the wheel.

TECO is expected to partner with five driver’s education programs over the next three years, starting this fall at one area high school, where an estimated 350 students will learn about energy efficiency and the operation, maintenance and ownership considerations of electric cars.

“EVs will continue to be a driver in innovation,” said PSC Chairman Julie Brown. “Introducing EV use through driver’s education programs in schools is a great way to teach future ratepayers the importance of EV ownership while learning the basic rules of the road.”

Student driver participation is expected to reach 5,600 people at five different schools over the next three years.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s