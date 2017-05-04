Deputies searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in Citrus Springs

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Shani Kacie Damron, 30, is approximately 5’2” tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on foot in the area of Citrus Springs, wearing shorts and a tank top.

Damron may have an injury to her left arm that is covered in an Ace bandage.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Damron, please contact the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office at 352-726-1121 and ask for major crimes. If you wish to give information anonymously, please contact Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or go to their website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES