Coast Guard busts $56 million worth of cocaine in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Coast Guard crew offloaded approximately 1,735 kilograms of cocaine on Wednesday.

The worth of the contraband is estimated at a wholesale value of $56 million.

Eight suspected drug smugglers were arrested in connection to their findings at the Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg.

“Over all, this offload represents our recent success in securing our borders and preventing illegal, regionally destabilizing narcotics from reaching our streets,” said Cmdr. Willy Carmichael, assistant branch chief of Coast Guard 7th District Response Enforcement.

These interdictions were part of Operation Martillo, which is one component of the United States government’s whole-of-government approach to countering the use of the Central American littorals as transshipment routes for illicit drugs, weapons and cash.

In the five years since its 2012 launch, Martillo has supported the seizure of approximately 693 metric tons of cocaine, $25 million in bulk cash, 581 vessels and aircraft and the arrest of 1,863 detainees, according to the U.S. Southern Command.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES