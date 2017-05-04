Clewiston Police show how much Fentanyl it takes to kill you

(WFLA) — The Clewiston Police wants to reassure people that the dangers of Fentanyl are very real.
Police said Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller about 100 times more toxic than morphine.
Two milligrams of pure fentanyl, which is about the size of about 4 grains of salt, is enough to kill an average adult.
Police provided a visual of the dose of Heroin, Fentanyl and Carfentanyl needed to kill an average adult.
