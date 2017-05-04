Bucs RB Doug Martin involved in Tampa crash

By Published:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Atlanta. The Buccaneers won the game 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs running back, Doug Martin was involved in a car accident on Thursday, according to Tampa Police.

Martin was approaching the intersection of Azeele Street and Habana Ave. when a driver of black Kia ran a stop sign and hit the player’s black BMW.

Martin’s car left the intersection and crashed into an air conditioning unit outside of a business.

No serious injuries were reported, but Martin did come away with minor cuts and bruises.

The driver of the Kia, Jake Balsay was cited for running the stop sign.

