Bucs RB Doug Martin involved in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs running back, Doug Martin was involved in a car accident on Thursday, according to Tampa Police.
Martin was approaching the intersection of Azeele Street and Habana Ave. when a driver of black Kia ran a stop sign and hit the player’s black BMW.
Martin’s car left the intersection and crashed into an air conditioning unit outside of a business.
No serious injuries were reported, but Martin did come away with minor cuts and bruises.
The driver of the Kia, Jake Balsay was cited for running the stop sign.
