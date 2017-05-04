Bucs RB Doug Martin involved in Tampa crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs running back, Doug Martin was involved in a car accident on Thursday, according to Tampa Police.

Martin was approaching the intersection of Azeele Street and Habana Ave. when a driver of black Kia ran a stop sign and hit the player’s black BMW.

Martin’s car left the intersection and crashed into an air conditioning unit outside of a business.

No serious injuries were reported, but Martin did come away with minor cuts and bruises.

The driver of the Kia, Jake Balsay was cited for running the stop sign.

