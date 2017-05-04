Better Call Behnken: Disabled veteran finally back on road in brand new car

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sam Bell, the disabled Marine whose car was hit by a truck, is finally back on the road – in a brand new car.

Two weeks ago, after months of Better Call Behnken stories, mega car dealer Billy Fuccillo stepped up to help.

He gave Bell a brand new Kia Soul, and another company, Mobility Express in New Port Richey, offered to retrofit the car for free so that Bell, a paraplegic, can drive with his hands.

The car was delivered this week and Bell was thrilled to take it for drive.

“Not always is home where you lay your hat,” Bell said. “Sometimes, home is where you lay your keys.”

Bell’s car was hit while parked in his Riverview driveway in November.

The truck driver drove off and then the trucking company and insurance companies refused to step up.

After months of 8 On Your Side questions, an insurance company gave Bell a $700 settlement. He used the money to fix up his 20-year-old car, but Fuccillo wanted Bell to have a new car.

