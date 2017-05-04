Better Call Behnken: Disabled veteran finally back on road in brand new car

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sam Bell, the disabled Marine whose car was hit by a truck, is finally back on the road – in a brand new car. 

Two weeks ago, after months of Better Call Behnken stories, mega car dealer Billy Fuccillo stepped up to help.

He gave Bell a brand new Kia Soul, and another company, Mobility Express in New Port Richey, offered to retrofit the car for free so that Bell, a paraplegic, can drive with his hands.

The car was delivered this week and Bell was thrilled to take it for drive.

“Not always is home where you lay your hat,” Bell said. “Sometimes, home is where you lay your keys.”

Bell’s car was hit while parked in his Riverview driveway in November.

The truck driver drove off and then the trucking company and insurance companies refused to step up.

After months of 8 On Your Side questions, an insurance company gave Bell a $700 settlement. He used the money to fix up his 20-year-old car, but Fuccillo wanted Bell to have a new car.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s