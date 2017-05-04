Best Middle School Female Science Student

daytimewebstaff Published:

When it comes to getting girls interested in math and sciences, we have a long way to go. But today we’re meeting a young teen who’s leading the charge. She’s 13 year old Catie Tomasello from Land O’Lakes. She’s been named the best middle school female science student in the nation.  She has won top honors in seven student competitions covering subjects that range from science to filmmaking.

Beyond the certificates, prizes and more than $30,000 in college money she has won since 2009, the Land O’Lakes 13-year-old counts the joy of discovery as her top prize in these competitions.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s