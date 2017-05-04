When it comes to getting girls interested in math and sciences, we have a long way to go. But today we’re meeting a young teen who’s leading the charge. She’s 13 year old Catie Tomasello from Land O’Lakes. She’s been named the best middle school female science student in the nation. She has won top honors in seven student competitions covering subjects that range from science to filmmaking.

Beyond the certificates, prizes and more than $30,000 in college money she has won since 2009, the Land O’Lakes 13-year-old counts the joy of discovery as her top prize in these competitions.