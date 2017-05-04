Anti-Muslim movie played in Tarpon Springs High School class

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County School District is looking into why a controversial, anti-Muslim propaganda film was played in a high school classroom.

A parent of a student at Tarpon Springs High school said his daughter told him, she watched the movie, “Obsession: Radical Islam’s War Against the West” in her sophmore history class Wednesday.

His daughter also claims when one of the students tried to argue that not all Muslims act as the film portrays, the student was threatened with a write-up.

District officials say they do not approve of the film being shown at any Pinellas County school and were not aware that any teachers were showing the film.

Representatives with CAIR Florida, Council on Islamic Relations, said this film is not an educational piece, but a hate film targeting Muslims.

The school district released the following statement:

“The video shown at Tarpon Springs High School is not a resource provided by the district to social studies teachers.

Pinellas County Schools has a process related to controversial materials. It is our practice to inform parents about controversial instructional materials and allow parents to determine if their child will participate or be given an alternate assignment. An investigation will be conducted to determine why this video was shown and why parents were not notified.

The principal will meet with students to make sure any concerns are addressed. The video will not be shown again.”

