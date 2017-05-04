8 On Your Side: Is it safe to medicate pets with Xanax, Valium, or other human drugs?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For some pets, the loud noises from fireworks or thunder must sound like their world is under attack.

Normally happy dogs will dig, scratch, chew or just shiver and shake when thunder hits or people celebrate with pyrotechnics.

“We treat a lot of pets with anxiety,” said Dr. Hansel Leavengood at the Dale Mabry Animal Hospital in South Tampa.

Leavengood often prescribes medication for dogs with anxiety problems.

“Dogs will do anything from going to find a quiet corner, they get in the bathtub, to sitting under your leg shivering, to just pacing,” said Leavengood.

Many of the medications he can prescribe for the problem are also used to treat human problems.

Coming up at 5 tonight, we investigate whether it’s okay to medicate pets with Xanax, Valium, or other human drugs. We’ll also let you know about non-medicinal ways to treat anxiety.

