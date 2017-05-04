8-foot gator trapped, relocated from Brandon home

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An eight-foot alligator was trapped in a home in Brandon on Thursday.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies Nathan Hall and Caitlin LaVigne helped a Forest Bridge Circle homeowner with the uninvited guest.
With help with a licensed Florida Wildlife Commission trapper, the gator was apprehended and relocated.
