2 injured after lightning strike in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured after a lightning strike in Tampa.
It happened near the intersection of Osborne Ave and N 37th St.
Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and say the lightning hit a tree, which fell and knocked down power lines.
It’s unclear whether those injured were struck by lightning or other matter and we do not yet know the severity of their injuries.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story.
