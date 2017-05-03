WFLA News Channel 8 expands, adds morning news on WTTA Great 38

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area residents will soon have another opportunity to watch news brought to you by the 2017 ‘Station of the Year.’

On August 7, WFLA News Channel 8 will launch News Channel 8 Today on Great 38. The newscast will air from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday on sister station WTTA, Great 38.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring local 8 On Your Side coverage to Tampa Bay in a new time period,” said Vice President and General Manager of WFLA-TV, Andy Alford.

News Channel 8 Today on Great 38 will be anchored by WFLA-TV’s Gayle Guyardo and Marco Villarreal, with Weather and Traffic on the 8s from meteorologist Leigh Spann and Leslee Lacey.

The weekday newscast will expand News Channel 8’s local news coverage by an additional 10 hours per week.

“Our viewers tell us they want and need 8 On Your Side news, weather and traffic from News Channel 8 throughout the morning,” said VP of News Bill Berra. “We intend to serve those needs from 7a.m. to 9 a.m. each weekday morning.”

WTTA-TV, Great 38 is available on Spectrum HD 1006, Frontier HD 514, Direct TV HD 38, DISH HD 38, Comcast HD 435 and over-the-air on Channel 38.1

WFLA News Channel 8 was named 2017 ‘Station of the Year’ by the Florida Associated Press.

