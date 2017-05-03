VIDEO: Man attacks woman at Tampa ATM, runs off with her money

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who attacked a woman at an ATM and ran off with her money.

It happened at a an Amscot located at 8409 N. Florida Avenue.

The suspect is seen on surveillance lingering in the lobby as two women withdraw cash.

When the victim completes her transaction, the suspect attacks the victim, taking the money she had withdrawn.

He ran off before police could respond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, but you must contact Crime Stoppers first.

