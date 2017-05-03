VIDEO: Man attacks woman at Tampa ATM, runs off with her money

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who attacked a woman at an ATM and ran off with her money.

It happened at a an Amscot located at 8409 N. Florida Avenue.

The suspect is seen on surveillance lingering in the lobby as two women withdraw cash.

When the victim completes her transaction, the suspect attacks the victim, taking the money she had withdrawn.

He ran off before police could respond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, but you must contact Crime Stoppers first.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s