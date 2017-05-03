VIDEO: Firefighter dances while directing traffic

ARKANSAS (WFLA) — A firefighter in Arkansas has gone viral for his dance moves.
Derek Knight was directing traffic during a storm over the weekend when he decided to bust out his moves to the song Kung Fu Fighting.
Knight says the long and strenuous day had made him tired and delirious, so he decided to lighten things up a bit.
The video was posted to the Decatur Fire Department Facebook page where it quickly went viral.
