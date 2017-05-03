VIDEO: Firefighter dances while directing traffic

By Published:

ARKANSAS (WFLA) — A firefighter in Arkansas has gone viral for his dance moves.

Derek Knight was directing traffic during a storm over the weekend when he decided to bust out his moves to the song Kung Fu Fighting.

Knight says the long and strenuous day had made him tired and delirious, so he decided to lighten things up a bit.

The video was posted to the Decatur Fire Department Facebook page where it quickly went viral.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s