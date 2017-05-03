VIDEO: 3 bicyclists dangerously run red light in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)—The Sarasota Police Department is urging bicyclists to follow the rules of the road after a camera caught three bicyclists plowing through a red light while other cars were in the intersection.

A camera at University Parkway and US 41 captured the images on April 29.

With a clear red light and cars in the intersection, three bicyclists were seen weaving past cars and speeding through the light.

Police officers say the trio is lucky they weren’t killed—and they’re lucky they weren’t caught, because they could have faced a fine.

Over the past few months, the police department has been cracking down on traffic violators.

A longtime cyclist told 8 On Your Side he’s frustrated by the video because it gives cyclists a bad name.

News Channel 8’s John Rogers will show you the video tonight at 6.

