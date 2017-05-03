Universal Orlando looking to fill 2,000 jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is looking to hire more than 2,000 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The job openings are available across the entire destination in attractions, food services, culinary, sale and other departments. Several management level positions are also available.

Several job fairs will be held in the coming weeks, and are by appointment only.

You can learn more about the positions available, and apply, by visiting Universal’s website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES