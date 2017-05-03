Universal Orlando looking to fill 2,000 jobs

By Published:
AP File Photo

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is looking to hire more than 2,000 people for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The job openings are available across the entire destination in attractions, food services, culinary, sale and other departments. Several management level positions are also available.

Several job fairs will be held in the coming weeks, and are by appointment only.

You can learn more about the positions available, and apply, by visiting Universal’s website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s