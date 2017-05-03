Trump likely to sign order on political limits for churches

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is likely to sign an executive order Thursday targeting a rarely enforced IRS rule that says religious organizations that endorse political candidates risk losing their tax-exempt status.

A senior administration official said Wednesday that Trump would likely sign an order including language on the rule, but nothing was finalized. The official requested anonymity to discuss before a formal announcement.

The news was first reported by The New York Times.

Trump has promised to do away with the rule, a change favored by some evangelical Christian supporters. Abolishing it would require action by Congress, though Trump could direct the IRS to disregard the rule.

Trump will mark the National Day of Prayer at the White House Thursday. He planned to host members of his evangelical advisory board Wednesday.

