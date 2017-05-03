Tourists flocking to flower festival at base of Mount Fuji

FUJI-KAWAGUCHIKO, JAPAN (NBC) – Tourists in Japan are flocking to a flower festival near Lake Motosu at the base of Mount Fuji.

Over 800,000 pink, white and purple moss phlox plants are blooming over six acres.

Visitors Tuesday were taking pictures of the colorful scenery together with the legendary mountain on a gorgeous day.

The Fuji Shiba Sakura Festival runs to the end of this month.

