Tourists flocking to flower festival at base of Mount Fuji

FUJI-KAWAGUCHIKO, JAPAN (NBC) – Tourists in Japan are flocking to a flower festival near Lake Motosu at the base of Mount Fuji.
Over 800,000 pink, white and purple moss phlox plants are blooming over six acres.
Visitors Tuesday were taking pictures of the colorful scenery together with the legendary mountain on a gorgeous day.
The Fuji Shiba Sakura Festival runs to the end of this month.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- USF football player arrested for sexual battery and false imprisonment
- Live Nation kicks off summer concert season with $20 ticket offer
- New drugs provide hope in fight against Alzheimer’s
- Florida Blue glitch drains customers’ checking accounts
- Mother gets chance to hear, feel daughter’s heart beat in transplant recipient
- Meet Tajiri! Zoo announces name of April the giraffe’s baby
- Better Call Behnken: Do chip credit cards really prevent fraud?