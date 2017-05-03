Tampa prostitution message board lighting up over 8 on Your Side health spa sex investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Our investigation of sleazy health spas on Kennedy Boulevard has reportedly put a damper on Tampa’s prostitution trade, if only for the moment. That’s the buzz among patrons on a prostitution message board regarding some of some of the Asian health spas with histories of prostitution that we featured in our report.

On one adult sex site that reviews prostitution services in Tampa, men who portray themselves as customers of some of those spas in our story worry that our report has made an impact. “Anyone

“Anyone have any current recommendation, especially after that bogus news report?” one spa patron wrote.

“I’m steering clear of the Kennedy Blvd/S Dale Mabry AMP’s (Asian massage parlors) for a while,” another customer wrote. “Actually I frequent these less often anyway because I know too many people professionally who work around the Westshore area and don’t want to be seen near the front door of these places.”

One man refers to Tampa City Council members who told us they plan to take action as a result of our investigation as nothing more than bluster.

“It seems like this is something they can give lip service to but not actually take action on,” writes another alleged spa patron.

The Tampa City Council has asked for a briefing about prostitution in Kennedy Boulevard health spas at its upcoming meeting on May 18.

Today, we’ll talk again to council members who promise to get serious about cracking down on sex in health spas and ask them how deep that commitment runs. See what we find out tonight at six.