Tampa Amscot customer robbed as others watch

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – When Aimee Ross went to the Amscot at 8409 N. Florida early Monday morning to conduct a transaction, she felt safe. That particular branch is busy at that time of the day, the parking lot is well lit and there are cameras galore. She didn’t think she would become the victim of a crime.

She was wrong.

Tampa Police released surveillance video of her being robbed of her cash as at least one other customer watched.

The video shows a man in a white t-shirt and a hat with a red rim pacing back and forth. He then approaches and takes Ross’s cash.

She remembers the man approach.

“Once I got my money out, he was standing behind me, and when I went this way, he went ‘b****, give me your money.’ I had my money like this, and he went ‘b****, give me your money’ and he went this way to grab it,” said Ross. “And pried my hands open…. And I said ‘no…'”

The other customer moved out of the way as the two struggled over the money. Ross said the clerk at the Amscot branch also didn’t appear to be taking any action.

“They were just standing around. I said, ‘he’s robbing me, he’s robbing me’ and nobody was doing nothing.”

Ross is disabled and was relying on that money to pay bills. Now, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

She’s still bruised from the attack.

“I’ve got this all swollen here. I’ve got this knot here,” said Ross pointing at her elbow. “This is all swollen here.”

Ross is hopeful someone recognizes the thief on TV and turns him in, or he turns himself in.

“Turn yourself in. Be a man,” said Ross. “Turn yourself in, if you’re a man.”

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect seen in this video. Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

