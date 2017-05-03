Officials: Volusia student finds loaded gun in school bathroom

HOLLY HILL, Fla. (WESH) — Officials at a school in Holly Hill are reviewing safety and security procedures after a student found a loaded gun in a campus restroom Wednesday.

The gun was found in a restroom at United Brethren in Christ Academy.

The student did not touch the gun and immediately reported it to school officials who called Holly Hill police.

The school sent a text alert to parents advising them of the incident.

“It was learned that the gun was accidentally left in the restroom by one of our security personnel,” the school said in the alert.

Holly Hill police said the gun belonged to Charles Mills, 72, who is a volunteer at the school. He has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm on a school campus, police said.

