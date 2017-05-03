Stolen car suspects put elementary school in Venice on lockdown

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elementary school was put on lockdown in Sarasota County today after two people drove away from deputies in a stolen car.
Deputies say they tried to pull the two over in the area of Jacaranda Boulevard and Tamiami Trail in Venice, but the two drove away and to the area of Taylor Ranch Elementary School.
The campus was put on lockdown out of caution.
The car was found on the school’s campus and deputies took the two suspects into custody in a neighborhood nearby.
The lockdown was then lifted and parents were notified through an electronic phone message.
