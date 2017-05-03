Starbucks latest creation is…

(WFLA) — Say goodbye to the Unicorn — and hello, to the Mermaid and Midnight Mocha!
A Starbucks barista and blogger came up with the Mermaid Frappuccino after running out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frapp at her Michigan location.
It’s made by adding freeze-dried blackberries to a vanilla bean base, and topped off with a toasted coconut matcha sauce.
The Mermaid Frapp is not officially on the Starbucks menu, but the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino is.
It’s basically like a thin mint in drink form. It has scoops of extra dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, and then nfused with mint sugar crystals and topped with whipped cream.
Starbucks is also bringing back an old favorite, the “S’mores Frappuccino.”
