Speed Busters: Residents worry about speeders near Wellswood neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People living on a Tampa street along the Hillsborough River are worried about speeders in their neighborhood.

The speedy road is River View Avenue. It’s nestled just outside of the Wellswood neighborhood between MLK Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue.

Despite having speed tables on River View Avenue, residents say it remains dangerous and speeders are prevalent. So, Leslee grabbed her speed buster gun and checked it out.

Michele Reitenauer is a home nurse who cares for a Pierce, who is wheelchair-bound.

“There’s a lot of traffic on this street pretty much all the time,” she said.

Reitenauer also says cars travel at high rates of speed, despite the speed limit being 25 mph.

So, Leslee took a look at the most recent traffic study completed in this area, which was in April of 2016.

It showed there was not a significant speeding problem, but the volume of vehicles had increased. The city answered by installing a directional sign as well as enhanced traffic signs to help the residents.

Then, Leslee took her speed gun to the neighborhood.

Watch at 5 and 6 a.m. on Thursday to find out how fast cars were driving.

