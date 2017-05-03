Small plane crash caught on camera

MUKILTEO, Wash. (WFLA) — Dashboard camera captured a dramatic small plane crash in Washington on Tuesday.
The video shows the Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six clipping power lines and slamming into the ground in a city just north of Seattle.
The crash happened after the plane took off from an airport nearby and suddenly lost power, according to authorities.
The pilot was not injured, and neither was anyone on the ground.
Thousands of homes in the area were without power for less than an hour, and traffic was backed up.
