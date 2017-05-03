Realmuto drives in 4 runs, Marlins beat Rays 10-6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run sixth inning, and the Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Wednesday night.
Stanton’s hit capped a stretch of seven consecutive hits, including Realmuto’s two-run single and an RBI single by Christian Yelich, off reliever Austin Pruitt (3-1) to start the sixth. Realmuto added a two-run triple during Miami’s three-run seventh, helping the Marlins to a 10-5 lead.
Marcell Ozuna hit a homer estimated at 468 feet for the Marlins, who had lost six of seven. Adam Conley (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- Hillsborough commissioners concerned by plan to dump human waste near Little Manatee River
- VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Pasco
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Authorities: Drunk, disorderly deputy arrested at daughter’s soccer practice in Polk Co.
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County