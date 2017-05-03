Realmuto drives in 4 runs, Marlins beat Rays 10-6

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jose Alvarado during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run sixth inning, and the Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton’s hit capped a stretch of seven consecutive hits, including Realmuto’s two-run single and an RBI single by Christian Yelich, off reliever Austin Pruitt (3-1) to start the sixth. Realmuto added a two-run triple during Miami’s three-run seventh, helping the Marlins to a 10-5 lead.

Marcell Ozuna hit a homer estimated at 468 feet for the Marlins, who had lost six of seven. Adam Conley (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s