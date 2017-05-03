Real Life Miracle: Polk college student almost burned alive

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Back in 2013, a horrific crash left a Polk County man in death’s icy grip, but he managed to survive.

Forrest Cunningham has a truly inspiring story of how so many things came together to keep him alive.

Forrest graduated as a standout student from Lakeland High School. He was a football and wrestling star and even donned the crown of homecoming king. After graduating, he started taking pre-med college courses.

In 2013 everything changed.

Forrest and two friends were heading home after a weekend music festival near Gainesville.

“Five or ten minutes in on Interstate-10 I fell asleep at the wheel, went off road and hit a tree,” Forrest said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital.

“We were stopped at the door by the doctor, and he said, ‘This is a life or death situation’,” Forrest’s dad Tom Cunningham told WFLA.

“You didn’t know if I was going to make it another hour,” Forrest recalled.

