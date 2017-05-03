Portion of North Tamiami Trail closed in Sarasota after fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are on scene of a fatal accident in Sarasota Wednesday night.

The accident, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened at the intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved is on scene and cooperating with officers.

Northbound traffic on North Tamiami Trail is closed and being rerouted eastbound onto University Parkway. Southbound traffic is open.

