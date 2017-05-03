Portion control made easy by using size of hands

Abigail Dougherty
Lucy Beni via AP

(WFLA) – Portion distortion is at an all time high with fast food and sit-down restaurants serving larger and larger portions. It’s hard to know what the proper portion size is for your body, especially when eating at home.

Registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty recommends using your own hands as a guide for figuring out your individual portion size.

“A man that is six foot five will need bigger portions than I will at five feet, nine inches, and our hands will help be a guide to show us the different portions we need,” Dougherty said. “Filling up half of your plate with fruits and veggies and leaving a quarter for lean protein and the other quarter for starches and carbs is a great start.”

Dougherty also recommends waiting for at least 20 minutes to go back for seconds, and if you do need more food, choose extra protein and veggies.

