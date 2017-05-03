Portion control made easy by using size of hands

(WFLA) – Portion distortion is at an all time high with fast food and sit-down restaurants serving larger and larger portions. It’s hard to know what the proper portion size is for your body, especially when eating at home.
Registered dietitian Abigail Dougherty recommends using your own hands as a guide for figuring out your individual portion size.
“A man that is six foot five will need bigger portions than I will at five feet, nine inches, and our hands will help be a guide to show us the different portions we need,” Dougherty said. “Filling up half of your plate with fruits and veggies and leaving a quarter for lean protein and the other quarter for starches and carbs is a great start.”
Dougherty also recommends waiting for at least 20 minutes to go back for seconds, and if you do need more food, choose extra protein and veggies.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman found passed out in car with screaming child, drugs, in Palm Harbor
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- Tampa pet stores could be banned from selling animals from large-scale breeders
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Florida K-9 found dead in cruiser parked outside courthouse
- Live Nation kicks off summer concert season with $20 ticket offer
- Florida Blue glitch drains customers’ checking accounts
- Meet Tajiri! Zoo announces name of April the giraffe’s baby