Police: Man opens fire in Miami library; shot by security officer

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a man opened fire inside a Miami library before an off-duty officer shot and wounded him.
Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the suspect entered the library Wednesday morning and began shooting with a handgun. An off-duty police officer working a detail at the library pulled his weapon and shot the man, whose identity was not released. He was taken to a hospital and is now in police custody.
The library is located in a bustling part of Miami that includes the main county government building, several courthouses and a history museum. Police searched the library after the shooting and deemed the building to be safe, but the library was to remain closed for the rest of the day. There were no other injuries.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –
- VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre encounter in Pasco
- Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Pet store sale changes up for vote in Tampa
- Authorities: Drunk, disorderly deputy arrested at daughter’s soccer practice in Polk Co.
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- Woman found passed out in car with drugs in reach of child in Palm Harbor
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County