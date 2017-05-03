Police: Man opens fire in Miami library; shot by security officer

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say a man opened fire inside a Miami library before an off-duty officer shot and wounded him.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the suspect entered the library Wednesday morning and began shooting with a handgun. An off-duty police officer working a detail at the library pulled his weapon and shot the man, whose identity was not released. He was taken to a hospital and is now in police custody.

The library is located in a bustling part of Miami that includes the main county government building, several courthouses and a history museum. Police searched the library after the shooting and deemed the building to be safe, but the library was to remain closed for the rest of the day. There were no other injuries.

