Pet store sale changes up for vote in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners are set to vote on an ordinance that could restrict the sale of cats and dogs in local pet stores.
It would require the stores to take the animals from local pet shelters and rescue groups and not from large-scale breeders, also known as puppy mills.
Animal rights advocates plan to show up in full force to show their disdain for the breeding practices, which some consider abusive.
But business owners believe the ordinance could adversely affect their sales.
They’ve spoken out against the proposed ordinance for months.
The commission meeting gets underway at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Building in downtown Tampa.
