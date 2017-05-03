Pet store sale changes up for vote in Tampa

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners are set to vote on an ordinance that could restrict the sale of cats and dogs in local pet stores.

It would require the stores to take the animals from local pet shelters and rescue groups and not from large-scale breeders, also known as puppy mills.

Animal rights advocates plan to show up in full force to show their disdain for the breeding practices, which some consider abusive.

But business owners believe the ordinance could adversely affect their sales.

They’ve spoken out against the proposed ordinance for months.

The commission meeting gets underway at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at the County Administration Building in downtown Tampa.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s