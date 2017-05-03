Osceola County employee arrested at Lakeland soccer practice

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy with the Osceola County Corrections Department was arrested after officials say he acted belligerently at his daughter’s soccer practice in Polk County on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to Duff Field at Hunt Fountain Park in Lakeland around 7:30 for a drunk and disorderly person. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old Joseph Hicks acting belligerently towards players, coaches and other parents.

Hicks had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, according to deputies, and was slurring his speech and showing other signs of intoxication. He was asked several times to leave, and his wife was begging him to get in the car so they could go.

While deputies were trying to calm Hicks down, he showed them his corrections badge from the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

Deputies say he then tried to approach one of them in an aggressive way and ignored orders to not touch the deputy. Hicks was handcuffed after grabbing the arm of one of the deputies, but continued yelling and being uncooperative.

He is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence. He is in the Polk County Jail on no bond.

