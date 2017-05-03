Man accused of sexually abusing a chicken

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Jackson County, Oregon man is accused of sexually abusing a chicken and is being held on $25,000 bail.
Joshua Brian Woltman allegedly touched the chicken’s sex organs to get aroused, and he also allegedly exposed himself in public.
Further details about the Monday incident were not released by the Medford police.
Woltman appeared in court Tuesday and has another court date on May 15. He’s charged with sexual assault of an animal, public indecency, menacing and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct.
