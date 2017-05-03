Judge scolds USF football coach at player’s hearing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Judge Margaret Taylor blasted the University of South Florida football coach, Charlie Strong, even questioning if he is fit to lead the Bulls.

She’s upset after the arrest of two players in recent weeks for committing violent crimes. She addressed defensive end Ladarrius Jackson.

Judge Taylor is not happy with the coach, because she holds him responsible.

She told the court she’s a USF alumni.

“While USF may not be the top-ranked school in the nation, I was never ashamed being an alum until now,” said Judge Taylor.

Tampa police arrested former player Hassan Childs after a road rage incident in March, where Childs ended up getting shot.

The judge’s rage didn’t just focus on the players.

“This court, and I’m sure I’m not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It’s fairly clear that you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field,” said the judge.

No one from the USF football program would go on camera to address the judge’s concerns.

Coach Strong only issued a statement, saying in part: “we have high expectations of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we hold accountable those who act contrary to our values.”

We showed the video of the judge’s comments to USF students getting ready to graduate this weekend.

Dariann Ludwig said the judge was right to call out the coach.

“She should. She need to let everybody know that it’s not right. It needs to be shut down,” said Ludwig.

Another USF student thinks the judge went too far.

“Obviously, it’s not right, what’s happening. But, when it comes to a judge, they should be neutral and look at the facts of the case, the case itself,” said Tristan Beasley-Painter.

The judge said Jackson can go free on $102,000 bond. He will not be allowed to participate in any team functions.

