How a near-death experience changed my life

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
Forrest Cunningham was pulled from a burning car.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Death is something that many of us fear, but what is life like for people who’ve been on the brink of death, then survived?

Near-death experiences may happen more than you think. 53 percent of people who responded to an informal WFLA poll said they had a near-death experience.

WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Melissa Marino spoke with three Tampa Bay area residents who survived near-death experiences. The survivors told her how their near-death experience changed their lives.

Forrest Cunningham was a college student back in 2013 when he was nearly killed in a car crash after he fell asleep behind the wheel on the way home from a weekend music festival. Cunningham was nearly burned alive. Hear what he has to say in the video above.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on May 10: Former Tampa police officer Kevin Howell knew he was dying after a suspect opened fire on him in 1995. Howell was one of several officers pursuing a car of armed robbery suspects in east Tampa. When the car crashed the suspects started shooting.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on May 17: Melissa Dohme of Clearwater, was left for dead, lying alone in the road after a vicious attack, where she was beaten and stabbed 32 times. She flat-lined four times, but somehow she survived and because of what she believes is a miracle from God, has lived to fulfill a new purpose in her life.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s