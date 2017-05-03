How a near-death experience changed my life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Death is something that many of us fear, but what is life like for people who’ve been on the brink of death, then survived?

Near-death experiences may happen more than you think. 53 percent of people who responded to an informal WFLA poll said they had a near-death experience.

WFLA News Channel 8 Reporter Melissa Marino spoke with three Tampa Bay area residents who survived near-death experiences. The survivors told her how their near-death experience changed their lives.

Forrest Cunningham was a college student back in 2013 when he was nearly killed in a car crash after he fell asleep behind the wheel on the way home from a weekend music festival. Cunningham was nearly burned alive. Hear what he has to say in the video above.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on May 10: Former Tampa police officer Kevin Howell knew he was dying after a suspect opened fire on him in 1995. Howell was one of several officers pursuing a car of armed robbery suspects in east Tampa. When the car crashed the suspects started shooting.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on May 17: Melissa Dohme of Clearwater, was left for dead, lying alone in the road after a vicious attack, where she was beaten and stabbed 32 times. She flat-lined four times, but somehow she survived and because of what she believes is a miracle from God, has lived to fulfill a new purpose in her life.

