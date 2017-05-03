There is an epidemic of car theft happening right now in Pinellas County, where, get this, the majority of thieves stealing cars are under the age of 18, some as young as 11. How and why is this happening? How did Pinellas County end up having the highest rate of juvenile auto theft, not just in the state of Florida, but in even larger U.S. Counties like Los Angeles?

Zach Sampson and Lisa Gartner are the authors of the eye-opening Tampa Bay Times 2 part series “Hot Wheels” which recently delved into this shocking and sometimes horrifying story..

