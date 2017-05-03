Hillsborough County Commission puts bite into dog barking ordinance

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County residents have been complaining for years about a lack of response when they complain about barking dogs.

Wednesday, the county commission put a $500 fine into place if someone can prove their neighbor’s dog has been barking for 20 minutes or longer.

Residents need to have a recording or an affidavit signed by two neighbors complaining about the noise.

