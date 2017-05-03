Hillsborough County burn ban extended

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Emergency Policy Group in Hillsborough County decided to extend an executive order banning open burning until at least May 11.

The ban has been in place since April 27 due to warm temperatures and dry conditions, increasing wildfire dangers.

Under the order, all outdoor open burning is prohibited, other than what is specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service, with a copy if authorization provided to Emergency Dispatch prior to conducting the burn.

Fireworks and sparklers are banned.

Outdoor grilling is permitted, as long as the flames are contained, constantly attended and extinguished fully.

By law, the order can be made for no more than a week, but the order can be extended if conditions persist.

