Florida man arrested for allegedly forcing wife into prostitution, molesting teenager

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars after allegedly beating his wife, forcing her into prostitution and molesting a teenage girl.
WTVJ reports Luis Alicea was taken into custody Tuesday night and is facing a slew of charges.
Alicea, 40, allegedly forced his wife to work at a strip club for 12 to 16 hours a day to earn a “quota” of $600 and $800 a day, according to an arrest report.
She was allegedly forced into prostitution when she did not provide the money to him and was punched in the stomach.
A teenage girl also told police that Alicea had touched her inappropriately when she was between nine and 11-years-old.
Alicea is charged with human trafficking, domestic violence and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12.
He is currently being held without bond in the Miami-Dade Jail.
