Florida governor declares public health emergency over opioid epidemic

By Published:
AP Photo/Chris Post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to combat Florida’s opioid-addiction epidemic, which will allow $27 million in federal funding to be spent for treatment and prevention services.

Following Scott’s executive order Wednesday, the Florida Senate unanimously passed legislation creating tougher penalties for synthetic drug offenses. The measure could lead to murder charges for fentanyl drug dealers in cases where the buyer overdoses and dies. The bill now heads to the House for consideration.

Fentanyl is a synthetic drug that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 397 fentanyl-related deaths in Florida between 2013 and 2014. In 2015, more than 700 people died of a fentanyl overdose.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s