Firefighters battling brush fire in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire could impact traffic in Lecanto Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says firefighters are battling a 100 by 100 brush fire on the north side of State Road 44 near Allman Terrace.
Traffic headed west could be held up due to smoke and emergency vehicles.
WFLA is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates when they are available.
