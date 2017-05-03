Fantasyland? Florida revives push to legalize fantasy sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators are reviving a push to clear up the murky legal status of fantasy sports in the state.

The Florida Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously for a bill that says fantasy sports are legal and not subject to regulation.

The move was a surprise. The provision was added at the last moment to a bill repealing the regulation of several different types of jobs in the state.

The legislation heads to the Florida House.

Florida’s attorney general in 1991 issued an opinion that football fantasy leagues were a form of illegal gambling. But fantasy leagues have continued to expand since, including the creation of daily fantasy leagues.

Republicans included a provision to legalize fantasy contests in a sweeping gambling bill, but that bill died earlier this week.

