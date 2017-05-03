Facebook Live video could mean prison for Florida felon with gun

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida say a Facebook Live video showing a convicted felon brandishing a gun outside a convenience store could land him in jail for 15 years.

News outlets report a judge in Broward County ordered 31-year-old Christopher Brinson to remain in jail as a potential danger to the community Monday. FBI agents said they spotted Brinson dancing while waving a gun on a Facebook Live video posted to his friend’s page March 20. As a convicted felon, Brinson is barred from touching a gun.

Brinson’s attorney Lawrence Hashish says the video was a performance and there’s no proof the gun, which hasn’t been recovered, is real. Court records say a firearms expert was able to determine the gun’s legitimacy from the weapon’s closeness to the camera.

Brinson was arrested April 20.

