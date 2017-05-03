Epcot Food and Wine Festival adds more days, marketplaces

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — If you couldn’t get enough of Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival last year, you’re in luck!

Walt Disney World announced the festival will open Aug. 31 and last a record 75 days.

If that wasn’t enough to get visitors excited, then maybe an expansion in food will! In honor of EPCOT’s opening day 35 years ago, the event will feature 35 Marketplaces around Future World and World Showcase, the largest number it’s had to date.

Party for the Senses, Brunch with a Twist at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa and celebrity chefs will be back once again for the event. A few of 2016’s guest chefs included Robert Irvine, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora.

The festival doesn’t just cater to adults. Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak will make a return as well. The scavenger hunt will have park guests searching throughout Epcot with a map and stickers, searching for for statuettes of Remy from Disney’s “Ratatouille” that look like a corresponding sticker for the map.

The food and wine festival will run through Nov. 13.

