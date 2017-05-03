Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

CHALKHILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Politowski says the woman he arrested early Tuesday is actually 36-year-old Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Kentucky.
She was being chased by sheriff’s deputies from Garrett County, Maryland, and Maryland State Police when she drove into Wharton Township, in Pennsylvania’s Fayette County.
Politowski joined the chase and used spike strips to flatten Donahoo’s tires. She was taken to a hospital, where police say she refused drugs and alcohol testing. She has been jailed on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police.
Donahoo doesn’t have an attorney. Her preliminary hearing is set for May 9.
It’s unclear why she identified herself as Hillary Clinton.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pilot at controls of Sarasota emergency landing tells how it happened
- Pet store sale changes up for vote in Tampa
- ‘Gray death,’ the drug that looks like concrete, kills in one dose
- Live Nation kicks off summer concert season with $20 ticket offer
- Better Call Behnken: Customers across state furious after Florida Blue billing issues
- Woman found passed out in car with drugs in reach of child in Palm Harbor
- 8 dogs saved from possible dog fighting operation in Hernando County
- The latest bizarre beverage: pickle juice soda