Cops: Woman threw massive rock at North Tampa health facility

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who lobbed a massive rock at the front doors of a health facility in North Tampa.

The unidentified woman is seen on surveillance approaching the entrance of the North Tampa on 29910 SR 56, Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office say the same suspect was seen during a similar incident, which occurred that evening in Lutz at the Morton Plant Behavioral facility located at 21808 SR 54.

The suspect did not force entry, but she was seen carrying a brick, according to deputies.

The unidentified woman is described as a white female, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has dark hair at a medium length, and was last seen wearing a light blue Tampa Bay Rays shirt, dark shorts and possibly a watch or bracelet on her right wrist.

She fled the scene in a silver Honda element with text, possibly a business logo, on the rear driver and passenger windows.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip on their website.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES