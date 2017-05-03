Cops: Suspected bank robber hid in Sarasota man’s shed until homeowner fired gun

SARASOTA,Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected bank robber is in custody this afternoon after he tried to hide in a Sarasota homeowner’s shed.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at the Florida Central Credit Union located at 3451 Cattlemen Rd at 1:47 pm.

K9 units sniffed out the suspect’s tracks and noticed he was fleeing northbound to a nearby neighborhood.

That’s when they got a call from a “suspicious person” in the 2800 block of Indianwood Way.

Witnesses say the suspect tried to hide in a shed in the homeowner’s backyard until the homeowner came out and fired warning shots.

The suspect fled the scene and walked across the street.

He approached some men working on a car and told them his car broke down. As they were walking him towards where the car was supposed to be, they heard sirens and realized the suspect was lying. That’s when someone called 911.

The suspect tried to run away, but was quickly tracked down and arrested by deputies.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

