Today we introduce you to Grace Haeusler, she is one of only and handful of women in the country with a 5th Degree Black Belt.

Grace runs a school and she has a Karate Camp coming up soon for the summer.

Find out more at www.largocamps.com

Grace is a Master Instructor in Uechi Rye. She currently has 120 students in the Bay Area. This two-time world champion says her training has transformed her life.