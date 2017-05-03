Bacteria prompts health advisory at Hillsborough Co. beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Health officials have issued an advisory for Simmons Beach due to the results of a recent water sample.
The Hillsborough County Health Department says samples taken on Monday were above the threshold for the enterococci bacteria.
The health department said the bacteria should be considered a potential risk for anyone who goes in the water.
The presence of the bacteria indicates fecal pollution, and could cause disease, infections or rashes.
Another sample will be taken next Monday, May 8. The advisory will be lifted when the water sample is back in the satisfactory range.
